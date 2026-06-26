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Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur The Movie: Shweta Tripathi Shares Why Revisiting Golu Felt So Different

Mirzapur The Movie: Shweta Tripathi Shares Why Revisiting Golu Felt So Different

Shweta Tripathi shared that stepping back into her iconic role for Mirzapur: The Movie was genuinely disorienting. Because the upcoming theatrical film shifts back to an earlier timeline, the actor had to completely shed years of revenge-driven character memory to play the innocent version of Golu from Season 1. Slated for a worldwide release on September 4, 2026, Shweta promises that the cinematic jump will deliver plenty of big-screen spectacle

Shweta Tripathi in Mirzapur The Movie
Shweta Tripathi in Mirzapur The Movie

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 18:50 IST

Mirzapur The Movie: The journey of India’s largest crime franchise from screens to the big screen has officially started. With the teaser launch of the movie teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie via Excel Entertainment, viewers are prepared for the big screen entry of Purvanchal underworld. Though the movie features all the iconic characters such as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Bhaiya, actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma learned that going back to her character’s roots involved an enormous emotional journey.

Not only does the film not progress after the shocking revelations of Season 3, but the storytelling structure takes a turn back in time in order to uncover a previously unheard story which is much nearer to the timelines of when the series began. For Shweta, it was challenging to portray an untraumatized version of Golu Gupta.

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Why Was Going Back To Season 1 Golu So Confusing?

Undoing Years of Emotional Trauma

Shweta has been living for almost ten years in an embodiment of Golu who is all about survival, anger, and revenge. The moment her hard outer shell was stripped off when the shooting for the movie started, she was totally confused.

“Day one, I can’t tell you how confusing it was. I didn’t understand. I was confused because I didn’t know… In season one, Golu was a different girl. But then slowly it all fell into place.”

Facing Ghosts of the Past

Her disorientation occurs due to working in the same frame as the characters who died, and whose deaths led to Golu’s dark journey. It has become necessary that she wipes out the weight of everything that came with the later seasons completely.

“So many years I have spent with this emotion of revenge and frustration. Sweety was gone and Bablu was dead; all her hopes had been taken away. Now Sweety is standing right in front of you, Bablu is there and Guddu has come back to what he used to be…and not how Golu felt about him in the last season.”

What Changes for Mirzapur on the Big Screen?

Although there has been a great move to film theaters, she has explained that there was no significant variation in terms of the basic technique and tempo of the performance. It is because the filming was not hurriedly done in order to make up for the fact that it was a movie.

In her opinion, the entire filming procedure was slow and took the amount of time that it was supposed to take, thereby maintaining the same performance style. The film directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna is set to be released in Hindi and Telugu languages on September 4, 2026.

Fan First: Shweta’s Excitement for the Release

Apart from her own character’s conflicts, Shweta continues to be one of the biggest supporters of the world that the team of creators has created. She confessed that she could not wait to watch all the chaos from a packed theatre.

The actress even remembered herself recently seeing a huge commercial movie screen and instantly sharing a picture of it with her co-actors as she got so excited about the energy of the whole theatrical experience that it would bring to the franchise.

ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar Writes Fresh Letter To Jacqueline Fernandez, Praises Welcome To The Jungle, Warns Her Bodyguard

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Mirzapur The Movie: Shweta Tripathi Shares Why Revisiting Golu Felt So Different
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Mirzapur The Movie: Shweta Tripathi Shares Why Revisiting Golu Felt So Different

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Mirzapur The Movie: Shweta Tripathi Shares Why Revisiting Golu Felt So Different
Mirzapur The Movie: Shweta Tripathi Shares Why Revisiting Golu Felt So Different
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