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Home > Entertainment News > Mirzapur The Movie Ticket Prices: Noida Touches Rs 1,800; Check Rates Across Delhi-NCR, Patna, Gurugram, Bhopal, Jaipur And More

Mirzapur The Movie Ticket Prices: Noida Touches Rs 1,800; Check Rates Across Delhi-NCR, Patna, Gurugram, Bhopal, Jaipur And More

Mirzapur: The Movie has opened advance bookings ahead of its September 4 release. While tickets start at Rs 149 in some cities, premium shows in Noida have already climbed to Rs 1,800. Here’s what the ticket pricing looks like across major cities.

Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)
Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 10:40 IST

Mirzapur: The Movie is yet to hit theatres, but the film is already creating a buzz at the ticket counters. Advance bookings opened on August 31, with prices varying sharply depending on the city, cinema and showtime. While some regular shows are available for around Rs 149, premium screenings in Noida are demanding more than ten times that amount.

Mirzapur The Movie Ticket Price In Noida

Noida currently has the highest reported ticket price. A night show at DLF Mall of India is listed at Rs 1,800 on BookMyShow. At Wave Cinema, tickets are around Rs 1,500, while a night screening at Rcube Monad Mall is listed at Rs 1,050.  That puts the most expensive reported Noida ticket at more than 12 times the price of the cheapest tickets being advertised in some markets.

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What Are Mirzapur The Movie Ticket Prices In Delhi-NCR?

Ticket prices across Delhi-NCR depend heavily on the cinema and seat category. BookMyShow currently lists Mirzapur: The Movie for Delhi-NCR, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Faridabad.

However, the Rs 1,800 price is specifically reported for DLF Mall of India in Noida, rather than Delhi-NCR as a whole. It would therefore be misleading to call Rs 1,800 the standard Delhi-NCR ticket rate.

Mirzapur The Movie Ticket Prices: Noida Touches Rs 1,800; Check Rates Across Delhi-NCR, Patna, Gurugram, Bhopal, Jaipur And More

Mirzapur The Movie Ticket Prices: Noida Touches Rs 1,800; Check Rates Across Delhi-NCR, Patna, Gurugram, Bhopal, Jaipur And More

Mirzapur The Movie Ticket Rates In Patna, Bhopal, Gurugram And Other Cities

Advance booking pages for Mirzapur: The Movie are also live in Patna, Gurugram and Bhopal, among other cities. BookMyShow confirms the film’s September 4 release and availability for booking in these markets.

Across Mumbai and several other cities, reported regular-day ticket prices currently fall in the Rs 149-Rs 500 range. The exact amount, however, varies by cinema, seat type, showtime and location.  So, at the moment, the clearest picture is a Rs 149 starting point versus a reported Rs 1,800 premium ticket in Noida.

Why Are Mirzapur The Movie Tickets So Expensive?

The wide price gap is largely down to cinema-level pricing rather than one uniform ticket rate for the film. Premium properties, better seats and night shows can command significantly higher prices than regular screenings.

The film is also entering theatres with strong franchise recognition. Trade tracker Sacnilk has estimated a Rs 15-20 crore India net opening on Day 1, with a stronger advance-booking response potentially taking the film beyond Rs 20 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie Day 1 Box Office Prediction

The steep ticket prices come as trade watchers expect a solid theatrical opening. Sacnilk has projected a Rs 15-20 crore India net opening for the film. A strong advance-booking trend could push the figure beyond Rs 20 crore, while a slower response could leave the film in the low-to-mid teens.

The film is also entering theatres with considerable franchise value. Mirzapur: The Movie marks the first big-screen outing for the popular OTT crime saga, which has completed three seasons.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings the popular Mirzapur universe to the big screen. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, alongside Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar. The film has received an A certificate from the CBFC and has a runtime of 3 hours, 17 minutes and 19 seconds. It releases in theatres on September 4, 2026.

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Mirzapur The Movie Ticket Prices: Noida Touches Rs 1,800; Check Rates Across Delhi-NCR, Patna, Gurugram, Bhopal, Jaipur And More
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Mirzapur The Movie Ticket Prices: Noida Touches Rs 1,800; Check Rates Across Delhi-NCR, Patna, Gurugram, Bhopal, Jaipur And More
Mirzapur The Movie Ticket Prices: Noida Touches Rs 1,800; Check Rates Across Delhi-NCR, Patna, Gurugram, Bhopal, Jaipur And More
Mirzapur The Movie Ticket Prices: Noida Touches Rs 1,800; Check Rates Across Delhi-NCR, Patna, Gurugram, Bhopal, Jaipur And More
Mirzapur The Movie Ticket Prices: Noida Touches Rs 1,800; Check Rates Across Delhi-NCR, Patna, Gurugram, Bhopal, Jaipur And More

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