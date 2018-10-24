Amazon prime video original series Mirzapur trailer starring Pankaj Tripathi that is Kaleen bhaiya, Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Amit Sial, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Shweta Tripathi, is finally out. The 9 episode series is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Karan Anshuman & Mihir Desai and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Raees producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Mirzapur trailer: The story of drugs, guns, politics and power is all set to compete with netflix sacred games, watch video

The much-awaited trailer of Amazon Prime original series Mirzapur, starring Pankaj Tripathi that is Kaleen bhaiya, Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Amit Sial, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Shweta Tripathi, is finally out. The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the world of Mirzapur where violence, drugs, politics, and guns are the norm. Mirzapur revolves around the mafia don Kaleen bahiya that is Pankaj Tripathi and Akhandanand Tripathi, a millionaire carpet exporter.

After Netflix Sacred games, Amazon prime video original series Mirzapur is all set to give a tough competition. Mirzapur stars some of the most talented actors of the Television industry and from the trailer, it looks like all of them have put in their best efforts. The 9 episode series is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Karan Anshuman & Mihir Desai and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Raees producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

The first look of Mirzapur was launched a few weeks ago by Farhan Akhtar and Pankaj Tripathi and after its trailer launch, it has sparked curiosity among the audience. The nerve-wracking trailer was just a glimpse into the fiery tale and left a lot to be imagined. Powerful performances by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, and Vikrant Massey were seen in the trailer. Mirzapur is produced and bankrolled under the banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

