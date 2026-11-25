Actor Tanishaa Mukerji has criticized the role of Sai Pallavi as Sita in Ramayana: Part 1 directed by Nitesh Tiwari as the portrayal of the actress makes her disconnected from the visual aspects of the film. Even when criticizing the casting, Tanishaa appreciated Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana and considered that the actors are perfect in their roles.







Tanishaa posted her review on X on Tuesday, November 24 after she saw the mythological film at last. She started her review with a praise for Ranbir and confessed that she had been wondering whether she would connect him with Lord Ram after seeing him in Animal. However, the actor’s role changed her mind. She wrote: “#RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in Animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He’s perfect!”

Why Did Tanishaa Mukerji Call Sai Pallavi Miscast As Sita?

Tanishaa then shared her reservations about Sai Pallavi’s casting. While acknowledging the actress’s abilities, she said the choice did not work for her as a viewer.

“Also, #saipallavi I’m sure is a great actor, but unfortunately for me, completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visuals!” she wrote.

Her criticism was specifically about how Pallavi’s presence worked within the film’s visual storytelling. Tanishaa did not question the actress’s overall acting ability, but said she could not connect with her portrayal of the mythological character.

Tanishaa Mukerji Praises Yash As Ravana In Ramayana

Tanishaa appreciated Yash’s acting as well, saying that the actor’s performance was above her expectations. “#Yash as Ravan is superb! He has surpassed all expectations, proving he takes his role to perfection!” she wrote. Moreover, she appreciated the acting of both Ravana and Ranbir’s Ram. Though she disagreed with the choice of Sai Pallavi for the film, she found it worth watching.

Sai Pallavi’s Casting As Sita Had Sparked Debate Before Release

The choice of Sai Pallavi in the role of Sita has been a topic of conversation even before the release of Ramayana: Part 1. In addition to this, her acting too received flak on the basis of the way that the filmmakers portrayed her character, especially the warrior Sita fighting demons.

Dhanush, who co-starred with Sai Pallavi in the movie Maari 2 and Kara, has previously come out in support of Sai Pallavi’s choice of casting during the promotion of their movie Kara. He has appreciated her dedication towards her character and has said that he does not understand why she has been criticized for the same.

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