Shahid Kapoor’s cutie pie Misha Kapoor celebrated the 72nd Independence day with her grandfather and Bollywood’s versatile actor Pankaj Kapur. Munchkin of Kapoor’s was caught enjoying the kite flying with her baba. Mommy to be Mira Kapoor took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable photo of her almost 2-year-old daughter Misha. In pink and white colour kurta with pink and green colour dupatta, Misha is yet again setting the social media on fire while Pankaj Kapur is seen dressed up in casuals. The little angel’s expression while having fun with her baba has received over 1.2 lakh likes in an hour.

