Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On THIS Day

Popular YouTuber and actress Prajakta Koli, widely known as MostlySane, is all set to marry her longtime partner, Vrishank Khanal. The couple, who got engaged nearly two years ago, will reportedly exchange vows on February 25, 2025, according to recent media reports.

Prajakta had previously confirmed in an interview that wedding plans were underway, though she had kept the details under wraps. Her love story with Vrishank dates back to her early twenties when they met through a mutual friend. The two first connected on BBM (BlackBerry Messenger) after Vrishank asked a friend for her pin, and their relationship has blossomed ever since.

In a recent chat, Koli also addressed discussions surrounding her minimalistic engagement ring, revealing that Vrishank chose it himself, and she never questioned its origins. “I never asked him where he got it from, but I love it,” she shared.

Prajakta’s Presence In Bollywood

Prajakta, who made her Bollywood debut with Jugjugg Jeeyo, has since expanded her presence in the entertainment industry. She later starred alongside Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, and others in the 2023 mystery film Neeyat. Beyond acting, she is also an accomplished content creator and a published author, having recently released her debut novel, Too Good To Be True.

As the wedding date approaches, fans eagerly await more glimpses of the much-anticipated celebration of love between Prajakta and Vrishank.

