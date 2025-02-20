Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan’

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan’

In the promo, Archana Puran Singh reprises her role as Ms. Briganza, teaching a new generation of students about Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet'.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan’


The highly anticipated film ‘Nadaaniyan’, starring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, has finally locked its release date.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The movie, produced by Karan Johar, will premiere on Netflix on March 7.

A new promo for the film was unveiled by Netflix, revealing the release date and giving fans a glimpse into the movie’s storyline.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The promo is set in a classroom, reminiscent of the iconic scene from Karan Johar’s 1998 hit film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

In the promo, Archana Puran Singh reprises her role as Ms. Briganza, teaching a new generation of students about Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Khushi Kapoor plays Pia, a confused but lovestruck student, while Ibrahim Ali Khan plays Arjun, a suave and charming classmate.

When Ms. Briganza asks Arjun about love, Arjun responds with a twist on Shah Rukh Khan’s classic dialogue: “Pyaar ek arrangement hai” (Love is an arrangement).

Pia is impressed by Arjun’s words and transfers Rs 25,000 to him, teasing that fans will have to watch the film to learn more.

“I’m excited for audiences to watch ‘Nadaaniyan’ on Netflix next month,” Khushi Kapoor said at the end of the promo without revealing more about the film’s storyline.

Netflix took to Instagram and captioned the post, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar. Watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix!”

‘Nadaaniyan’ is directed by Shauna Gautam and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Misra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

The latest romantic track of the film ‘Ishq Mein’ features love chemistry between Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor. Apart from the lead characters, the film also stars Suneil Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in the prominent roles.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

Filed under

Archana Puran Singh Ibrahim Ali Khan Khushi Kapoor Nadaaniyan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Harshit Rana, Virat Kohli Fire Up India With Aggressive Send-Off To Najmul Hossain Shanto

Harshit Rana, Virat Kohli Fire Up India With Aggressive Send-Off To Najmul Hossain Shanto

India Sees 30% Reduction In Suicide Rates Between 1990 And 2021- Study

India Sees 30% Reduction In Suicide Rates Between 1990 And 2021- Study

Supreme Court Flags Issues In Senior Designation Process, Refers Matter To CJI

Supreme Court Flags Issues In Senior Designation Process, Refers Matter To CJI

What Are The Policy Changes Delhi Can Expect Under New CM Rekha Gupta?

What Are The Policy Changes Delhi Can Expect Under New CM Rekha Gupta?

Entertainment

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get Over It; What Did She Say?

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox