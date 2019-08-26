Miss India: The title teaser of the film has been released via a video on YouTube that goes viral in no time. The actress is going to play different characters in the film titled Miss India.

The title teaser has been unveiled as the National Film Award winner actress Keerthy Suresh is going to slay the hearts this September. The makers of Keerthy 20 unveil that the actress is going to perform Miss India. The title of the film is the same, that has been revealed through a video that also gives a glimpse of the character of the actress.

The actress looks bolder in the film, in the first shot of the title teaser the actress dressed traditionally but it follows with a bold look. The actress stuns in the title teaser, probably she is going to depict the girl who faces a struggle to become Miss India.

The actress has recently won the title for Best Actress for the biopic Mahanati that was released in the year 2018. There are rumours that the actress will be soon casting with Saaho actor Prabhas in the film. She has also been roped in the Telugu films Inaa Ishtam, Rangde, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and in Hindi film Maidan that will be released on March 2020.

Apart from Keerthy, the actors Nadiya and Naresh are supposed to play the parents of the protagonist. In the film, his Keerthy’s grandfather will be an important character and that will be played by veteran actor Rajendra Prasad, whereas Kamal Kamaraju and Bhanushree will be seen in the role of siblings. The film is Narendranath’s directorial and is being produced by Mahesh S Koneru that will come under East Coast Productions banner.

The actress has left no stone unturned with her phenomenal performances, she has been highly appreciated for her film Mahanati. The makers promised that she will be seen in different looks in the film, as we have seen in the title teaser the actress has been seen in traditional, bold red, in the streets of London with doing a cycle ride.

