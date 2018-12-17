Miss Universe 2018 Catrino Elisa Gray photos: The winner of Miss Universe 2018 in her final answer said that she works in the slums of Tondo, Manila which has taught her to look in the beauty of the children and be grateful. She further on continued that if I win Miss universe 2018 I will see things with a silver lining and teach people to be grateful and create an amazing world where negativity will not grow and children of the world will have smiles on their faces.

Miss Universe 2018 Catrino Elisa Gray photos: Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray is a Filipina Australian television host, an actor, a singer, model, and now a beauty Pageant holder. Recently on December 16, 2018, Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand followed by representatives of South Africa and Venezuela secured first and second runner-up respectively. However, the representative from India, Nehal Chudasama failed to make it even to Top 20. This year’s Miss Universe was crowned by Demi Leigh Nel Peters, Miss universe 2017. Catriona is the fourth Filipina to become Miss Universe after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran and Pia Wurtzbach.

Earlier Gray has also won Miss World Phillippines 2016 and Miss world 2016 which was held in the USA. At the Miss World 2016, Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray was placed in top 5 and received the multimedia award, Talent award, and top 5 awards. On the personal front, Catrina Gray is dating a Filipino0- German model Clint Bondad and keeps on updating her photo sharing app Instagram with their adorable pictures. Take a look at some of the hot sexy and most beautiful photos of Miss Universe 2018 winner Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray:

