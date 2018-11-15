Miss world 2017 Manushi Chhillar recently uploaded a boomerang, embracing her childhood days. In 40 minutes, the post crossed 70,000 views which shows her true fan following. She manages to have 4.7 million followers on photo-sharing platform Instagram. Photos inside.

The 21-year-old Miss world 2017 Manushi Chhillar known for her style and trend is up with a small boomerang spreading the vibes of Children’s Day. She captioned the image creatively that gained a lot of popularity on Instagram. In approximately 40 minutes, the post gained more than 70,000 views and banging on comments. It seems that the fashion diva is blessed to have true fans, that keeps supporting her every now and then.

In the picture below, the diva is wearing a casual outfit, a pink colour skirt and a black top. The combination of black and pink is well suiting her skin tone. Her light makeup and well-set hairstyle simply make her look more beautiful. Her looks and expressions in the boomerang make her look cute. It seems the 21-year-old model still embraces her childhood time.

The prominent diva Manushi Chhillar well expresses herself on social media by uploading different pictures regularly. She has 4.7 million followers on Instagram. She also manages to keep in touch with her fans with regular live videos on Instagram. Recently, she also signed up as a brand ambassador for Malabar Gold and Diamonds and featured in a television commercial also. With her growing steps, it seems that very soon she will touch new heights.

