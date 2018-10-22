Miss World Manushi Chhillar 2017 represented the state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, which she won. Miss Chhillar is the sixth Indian woman to win the Miss World pageant after Priyanka Chopra who was Miss world 2000. She was born to doctor parents from Haryana, studied at St. Thomas School in Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat.represented the state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, which she won. Miss Chhillar is the sixth Indian woman to win the Miss World pageant after Priyanka Chopra who was Miss world 2000. She was born to doctor parents from Haryana, studied at St. Thomas School in Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat.

Miss world 2017 Manushi Chhillar who is known for her stunning looks and her to-die-for curves has taken the social media by storm with her latest series of pictures from her China tour where she is currently judging the final round of Miss world China in Sanyachen, Hainan. Talking about the series of pictures, Manushi Chillar can be seen dressed in Garimon Roferos, a famous fashion designer’s off shoulder shiny black embroidered high slit gown, Manushi looks exquisite as she poses for the camera. She has complemented her look with black smoky kohled eyes and nude lipstick, her hairdo is simple yet oozes elegance with her sleek parted bun. The picture has already garnered 155,081 likes in a span of just three hours.

Manushi has captioned her picture on the photo-sharing platform Instagram that a year ago she had left for China to represent India at the miss world pageant and today she is back where she was crowned to judge Miss world China. It brings out a lot of memories and she is thanking everyone who has been a part of her journey.

