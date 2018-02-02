A mega event was organised by Telangana government in collaboration with Miss World Manushi Chillar to spread awareness about feminine hygiene. Various influencers from around the world, students and members of civil society, gathered to discuss issues related to women hygiene. The tour will go off to various Indian cities and other Miss World Winners' continents.

Manushi Chhillar mentioned her involvement and what is being done in spreading awareness about menstrual and feminine hygiene through her pet project 'Shakti'

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar on Thursday launched ‘Feminine hygiene awareness’ global tour from here. At the mega event organised by the Telangana government in collaboration with Chillar, several influencers from around the world, students and members of civil society gathered to discuss how to break the taboo around menstruation and to raise awareness about feminine hygiene. The tour will go next to Kolkata and six other Indian cities. Thereafter, it will be held in other Miss World Winners’ continents in which the winners, along with Manushi, will travel to different cities around the world.

The inaugural edition aimed to strengthen cooperation between the government and the civil society for improving feminine hygiene saw participation by eight Miss World winners. Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan shared his vision to elevate awareness. Miss World Chairman CEO Julia Morley spoke about the campaign, its importance and how the Miss World Platform is championing the cause.

Chhillar mentioned her involvement and what is being done in spreading awareness about menstrual and feminine hygiene through her pet project ‘Shakti’. She emphasised the need for inclusive and collective effort by all stakeholders. ‘Shakti’ is educating the women and men in rural areas of the country about menstrual hygiene and has been a passionate advocate on why it is important for a woman to use a sanitary napkin. She is also providing low-cost sanitary napkins to them.

Miss World winners Stephanie Del Valle (Miss World 2016), Magline Jeruto (Miss World Africa), Ha Eun Kim (Miss World Asia), Annie Dian Evans (Miss World Oceania), Stephaine Jayne Hill (Miss World Europe), Solange Johnson Sinclair (Miss World Caribbean) and Alma Andrea Meza Carmona (Miss World Americas) also participated in the event.