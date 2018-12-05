Miss World 2018: One of the most prestigious Miss World 2018 pageant is to be held on December 8, 2018 in Sanya, China. Total 30 contestants have been finalized for the next round. Meanwhile, Anukeerthy Vas has been finalized to represent India in the top 30 of the renowned Miss World 2018 pageant.

Miss World 2018: Miss World 2018 is counted as one of the most craved pageant competitions in the world. This year the pageant is scheduled to take place in Sanya, China on December 8, 2018. Last year, Manushi Chhillar represented India in the competition and won the Miss World 2017 title and made the country proud of her. As per the records, in all 32 countries have already stepped down the venue country on November 9 for the various pre-pageant activities and challenges. This year, Manushi Chhillar will likely crown her successor, when the event is on its ending note. Total 30 contestants have been announced for the next round and among those Anukeerthy Vas has been finalized for representing India in the next round. By sparkling in the challenge, Anukeerthy Vas has successfully made her place to the Top 30 of the renowned Miss World 2018 pageant.

One can watch Miss World 2018 pageant live on Romedy Now at 4:30 pm in India on December 8. One can also catch up the live updates on Miss World’s Youtube channel. Anukeerthy Vas, who will represent India in the Top 30, is originally from Tamil Nadu and has also won the title of Femina Miss India 2018. Other contestants along with Anukeerthy who have carved their way in the top 30 are from Chile, france, Bangladesh, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Uganda, United States, Venezuela, and Vietnam. By winning Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar won the title and brought back the crown after 17 years. Before this, Priyanka Chopra won the Miss India title in 2000.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More