Miss World 2018: Finally, its turn for the grand finale of the prestigious Miss World 2018 pageant to be held today on December 8, 2018, in Sanya, China. This year Tamilian girl Anukreethy Vas will represent India to the top 30 of the renowned Miss World 2018 pageant.

Miss World 2018: Miss World 2018 is counted among the most reputable and eminent pageant competitions all over the world. In 2017, Haryanvi girl Manushi Chhillar represented India in the competition and luckily won the Miss World 2018 crown which itself was a proud moment for the nation. The grand finale of Miss India 2018 is scheduled to be held today on December 8, 2018, at Sanya, China. According to the reports in all, 32 countries will be striving hard to win the competition. This year, Manushi Chhillar will crown her successor at the end of the event, as per the rules.

Today, all the eyes are on Tamilian girl Anukreethy Vas who will represent her country India at the 68th edition of Miss World pageant. The 20-year-old girl has made her way to the top 30 amongst the 118 participants competing this year. The diva is from the city Tamil Nadu and was raised by her single mother Saleena. Anukreethy was awarded the title of Femina Miss India 2018 by the Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. The hardworking girl was also crowned as Femina Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018 in February 2018. In the same competition, she was also honored with the titles–Miss Beautiful Smile and won the award for – Beauty with a Purpose.

One can watch the renowned Miss World 2018 pageant today live on the channel– Romedy Now at 4:30 pm in India.To watch the live updates of Miss World 2018, one can visit their youtube channel. Other contestants competing with Anukreethy Vas are from various countries–Bangladesh, France, Chile, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, United States, Vietnam, Venezuela, Japan, and Uganda.

