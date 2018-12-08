Miss World 2018 results LIVE updates: The results of Miss World 2018 will be announced today later in the day and can be watched at Romedy now at 4:30 PM In India. It is going to be held in Sanya, China. All the interested viewers can watch Miss World 2018 on Romedy Now at 4:30 PM in India on Tuesday afternoon December 8.

A total number of 30 contestants have been selected for the final round, among them is Anukeerthy Vas, who represents India

Miss World 2018 results LIVE updates: The weekend is surely going to be full of surprises and excitement as the results of the Miss World 2018 pageant are going to be held on Tuesday, December 8 in Sanya, China. Last year, it was given to Manushi Chillar, who represented Haryana, India. This year the young, dynamic Manushi will likely crown her successor. All the interested viewers can watch Miss World 2018 on Romedy Now at 4:30 PM in India on Tuesday afternoon December 8. The viewers can also access the live streaming of the show on YouTube and enjoy all the latest updates.

As per media reports, a total number of 30 contestants have been selected for the final round, among them is Anukeerthy Vas, who represents India. She hails from Tamil Nadu and also has been the winner of Femina Miss India 2018. Lately, in an interview, Anukreethy said she aspires to be the next Miss World. the diva has been raised by a single mother and is currently pursuing BA in French.

Anukreethy loves to sing, dance and ride bikes. She also is a state-level athlete, as per media reports. Although she enjoys many sports such as basketball, her most favourite is handball. The young diva is also an active member of the Beauty with a Purpose campaign, which provides aid in educating and improving the living condition of the transgender community.

There many who are expected to give massive competition to Anukreethy, they hail from Bangladesh, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Thailand, Uganda, United States, Venezuela, Nepal, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam and New Zealand.

Here are the LIVE updates to Mis World 2018

Live Updates

