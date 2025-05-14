Miss World 2025: Contestants Pose At Charminar, Dive Into Hyderabad’s Culture

The Telangana government, in coordination with the I&PR Department, curated these experiences to give Miss World 2025 contestants a glimpse of the region’s vibrant history, timeless traditions, and spiritual heritage.

Glamour met heritage as 109 contestants from across the world, participating in the Miss World 2025 event, arrived at Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar for a photo session. As part of the event’s cultural campaign, the international beauty ambassadors greeted enthusiastic fans while posing against the majestic 16th-century monument. Dressed in vibrant outfits, contestants from countries including Australia, Poland, and others lit up the city’s historic landmark, combining global grace with local grandeur. The gathering marked a key highlight in their itinerary and brought a wave of elegance to Hyderabad’s Old City streets.

A Royal Walk Through Laad Bazaar

Following the Charminar photo-op, the contestants continued their cultural immersion with a curated visit to the legendary Laad Bazaar, also known as Chudi Bazaar. The Miss World 2025 delegates explored the lanes famous for their glittering bangles, pearls, and zari work. Their shopping trail included stops at nine handpicked heritage stores:

Hyderabad Bangles

Mujeeb Bangles

Kanhaiyalal

Motilal Karwa

Gokuldas Zariwala

K.R. Kasat

Jaju Pearls

A.H. Zariwala

Afzal Miya Karchobwale

These time-honored names welcomed the world’s top beauty queens into the world of Hyderabadi craftsmanship and charm.

Spiritual Sojourn to Buddhavanam on Buddha Purnima

The festivities didn’t stop with the bangles and selfies. On Monday, contestants from the Asian and Oceanic regions took a serene detour to Buddhavanam, a renowned Buddhist heritage site at Nagarjunasagar in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. The visit, which coincided with Buddha Purnima, added a spiritual touch to the otherwise glamour-packed event.

The itinerary included a picturesque stopover at a guest house near Chintapalli, followed by a scenic photo session at Vijay Vihar, set against the tranquil Nagarjunasagar reservoir. The cultural tour aimed to spotlight Telangana’s rich spiritual and historical legacy.

Telangana Rolls Out the Red Carpet

The Telangana government, in coordination with the I&PR Department, curated these experiences to give Miss World 2025 contestants a glimpse of the region’s vibrant history, timeless traditions, and spiritual heritage. The events form part of the state’s broader effort to showcase its cultural depth on a global platform while welcoming the world with sparkle and spirit.

(With Inputs From ANI)

