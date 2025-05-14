Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Miss World 2025: Contestants Pose At Charminar, Dive Into Hyderabad’s Culture

Miss World 2025: Contestants Pose At Charminar, Dive Into Hyderabad’s Culture

The Telangana government, in coordination with the I&PR Department, curated these experiences to give Miss World 2025 contestants a glimpse of the region’s vibrant history, timeless traditions, and spiritual heritage.

Miss World 2025: Contestants Pose At Charminar, Dive Into Hyderabad’s Culture

Miss World 2025: Contestants Pose At Charminar, Dive Into Hyderabad’s Culture


Glamour met heritage as 109 contestants from across the world, participating in the Miss World 2025 event, arrived at Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar for a photo session. As part of the event’s cultural campaign, the international beauty ambassadors greeted enthusiastic fans while posing against the majestic 16th-century monument. Dressed in vibrant outfits, contestants from countries including Australia, Poland, and others lit up the city’s historic landmark, combining global grace with local grandeur. The gathering marked a key highlight in their itinerary and brought a wave of elegance to Hyderabad’s Old City streets.

A Royal Walk Through Laad Bazaar

Following the Charminar photo-op, the contestants continued their cultural immersion with a curated visit to the legendary Laad Bazaar, also known as Chudi Bazaar. The Miss World 2025 delegates explored the lanes famous for their glittering bangles, pearls, and zari work. Their shopping trail included stops at nine handpicked heritage stores:

  • Hyderabad Bangles
  • Mujeeb Bangles
  • Kanhaiyalal
  • Motilal Karwa
  • Gokuldas Zariwala
  • K.R. Kasat
  • Jaju Pearls
  • A.H. Zariwala
  • Afzal Miya Karchobwale

These time-honored names welcomed the world’s top beauty queens into the world of Hyderabadi craftsmanship and charm.

Spiritual Sojourn to Buddhavanam on Buddha Purnima

The festivities didn’t stop with the bangles and selfies. On Monday, contestants from the Asian and Oceanic regions took a serene detour to Buddhavanam, a renowned Buddhist heritage site at Nagarjunasagar in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. The visit, which coincided with Buddha Purnima, added a spiritual touch to the otherwise glamour-packed event.

The itinerary included a picturesque stopover at a guest house near Chintapalli, followed by a scenic photo session at Vijay Vihar, set against the tranquil Nagarjunasagar reservoir. The cultural tour aimed to spotlight Telangana’s rich spiritual and historical legacy.

Telangana Rolls Out the Red Carpet

The Telangana government, in coordination with the I&PR Department, curated these experiences to give Miss World 2025 contestants a glimpse of the region’s vibrant history, timeless traditions, and spiritual heritage. The events form part of the state’s broader effort to showcase its cultural depth on a global platform while welcoming the world with sparkle and spirit.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal For Peace Was For Pakistan’

Filed under

miss world Miss world 2025 miss world in hyderabad

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishn

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Sworn In As New Chief Justice Of India
Who Is Kashish Chaudhary?

Who Is Kashish Chaudhary? First Hindu Woman Assistant Commissioner In Balochistan
On Trump's claim that he

‘Issue Of Trade Did Not Come Up’: India On Trump’s Claim Linked to India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Education Department Orde

Education Department Orders School Closures In Jammu, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri
The Centre has enhanced t

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Security Enhanced With Additional Bulletproof Vehicle
Miss World 2025: Contesta

Miss World 2025: Contestants Pose At Charminar, Dive Into Hyderabad’s Culture
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Sworn In As New Chief Justice Of India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Sworn In As New Chief Justice Of India

Who Is Kashish Chaudhary? First Hindu Woman Assistant Commissioner In Balochistan

Who Is Kashish Chaudhary? First Hindu Woman Assistant Commissioner In Balochistan

‘Issue Of Trade Did Not Come Up’: India On Trump’s Claim Linked to India-Pakistan Ceasefire

‘Issue Of Trade Did Not Come Up’: India On Trump’s Claim Linked to India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Education Department Orders School Closures In Jammu, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri

Education Department Orders School Closures In Jammu, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Security Enhanced With Additional Bulletproof Vehicle

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Security Enhanced With Additional Bulletproof Vehicle

Entertainment

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch How Fans React

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch

Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Class 9 Student In Hubli After Minor Argument

Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Class 9 Student In Hubli After

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom