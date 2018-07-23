Miss World Manushi Chillar on Monday crossed the 4 million-mark on Instagram. A style icon and inspiration for all the women across the country, Manushi Chillar bagged the Miss World title for India after 17 years. Manushi was recently seen in an advertisement opposite to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The duo has come together in an ad for an online shopping website Club Factory.

Miss World Manushi Chillar on Monday crossed the 4 million followers mark on Instagram. A style icon and inspiration for all the women across the country, Manushi Chillar bagged the Miss World title for India after 17 years. Last time, it was actor Priyanka Chopra who had won the title for the country. Chillar was crowned as Miss World on November 18, 2017. Chillar recently spent the weekend in London and she also shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram handle. In the Instagram post, Chillar donned a black crop top and denim shorts paired with white sneakers and proved that she is totally a style icon for all the youngsters.

While celebrating 4 million followers on her Instagram handle, the iconic model shared a lovely picture on her account. In the picture, Manushi can be seen jumping in joy with and yes she is looking totally adorable. Wearing an off-white short dress, Miss World 2017 is looking gorgeous and like always her infectious smile is there to make the picture a perfect one.

4M ❤️ #instafamily A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Jul 23, 2018 at 3:11am PDT

#ThugLife 😎 A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Jul 21, 2018 at 11:22am PDT

Besides this, she also made her debut to celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar. Along with her other Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal and Shah Rukh Khan were featured in the calender.

A number of youngsters have started following Manushi after she made the history and crowned as Miss World in 2017. Her smile and beauty is something that makes everybody her fan and she has become a total style icon for a number of people across the country.

