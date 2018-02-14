Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar has made India proud after winning the crown for India after 17 years. The beauty with brains have been seen making different public appearances and has become a global star. Manushi also takes an active part in various awareness programmes led by different organisations. She has been a promoter for women hygiene across the globe and is educating women about cleanliness. Besides this, she has also taken out some time for herself and was seen wearing a hot bikini while enjoying a sunbath in China. Wearing a black bikini, Manushi Chillar is looking smoking hot.
Manushi took to her Instagram account and shared her picture with a caption that reads: “Summer vibes ☀️.” The moment she posted the picture it went viral. The Post got around 327k likes and her fans started pouring their love in the form of comments. In the picture, you can see Manushi wearing a black swimsuit while enjoying the sunbath. Most of the times, she shares a lot of pictures through her Instagram account and is quite active in social media. She loves to keep her fans updated about the things that are going on in her life.
A few days back, Chillar posed for Cosmopolitan, a leading fashion magazine and gave her fans another reason to go crazy about her. The 20-year-old star has a number of pictures that will make you go wow. Fans are sure that it is not easy to get over her charm and Miss World winner Manushi Chillar has given her fans reasons to cheer further.
And the @missworld #beautywithapurpose tour begins today. I feel elated and excited as my project on menstrual hygiene is being supported by the Miss World organisation and we have started it in my home country India! Had a great time speaking to the students and how they can also help propagate the message. Thank you Telangana for the support. Wearing @anitadongre Jewellery @karishma.joolry Styled by @stylestashofficial
Landed in Hyderabad! Finally after weeks of planning we will be starting the tour for my #beautywithapurpose project on Menstrual Hygiene. So excited to be reunited with my #MissWorld sisters! Let’s not only educate, but also provide a sustainable model for good menstrual management. Outfit by @anitadongre Jewellery by @shopeurumme Styled by @stylestashofficial
