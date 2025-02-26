Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Manikandan's 'Kudumbasthan' emerges as a box office success, grossing ₹22 crores. The much-awaited digital premiere is set for Feb 28 on ZEE5.

Tamil actor Manikandan, known for his powerful performance in Jai Bhim, continues his successful run as a lead actor. After receiving praise for Lover and Good Night, his latest film, Kudumbasthan, has garnered critical acclaim and box office success. Released in theaters on January 24, the film has grossed an impressive ₹25 crores, a remarkable feat for a content-driven movie.

In a much-anticipated announcement, Kudumbasthan is set to premiere on ZEE5 OTT on February 28. The digital release has sparked excitement among fans who missed the theatrical screening and those eager to relive the film’s emotional journey.

A Relatable Family Drama with Emotional Depth

Directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, Kudumbasthan boasts an ensemble cast, including Sanvi Meghna, Guru Somasundaram, R. Sundarrajan, and Prasanna Balachandran alongside Manikandan. The film’s music by Vaisakh and cinematography by Sujith N. Subramanian enhance its immersive experience.

The story revolves around a young man navigating adulthood within a middle-class family, dealing with financial struggles, societal expectations, and personal growth. The film’s authentic storytelling and relatable themes of ambition, family loyalty, and self-discovery have deeply resonated with audiences.

Critics Praise Manikandan’s Performance

Critics have lauded Kudumbasthan for its realistic portrayal of family dynamics. The film beautifully captures the emotional highs and lows of family relationships without resorting to clichés. The protagonist’s struggles feel real, and Manikandan’s powerful performance has been widely praised.

ETimes’ review noted, “The film excels when it’s playing in these spaces – the awkward family functions, the desperate attempts to hide unemployment, the increasingly elaborate lies that pile up like dirty laundry. There’s a hilarious sequence involving Naveen orchestrating his parents’ 60th wedding anniversary celebration through some creative manipulation of Rajendran, only to have it blow up in his face when his jobless status gets exposed in front of the entire family gathering.”

Manikandan’s ability to convey raw emotions of frustration, joy, and vulnerability makes the character’s journey engaging, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Box Office Triumph & OTT Excitement

With a ₹25 crore box office collection, Kudumbasthan has proved to be a successful family entertainer. Its upcoming OTT release on ZEE5 on February 28 is expected to expand its reach, allowing more viewers to connect with its heartfelt storytelling.

As anticipation builds for its digital debut, Kudumbasthan stands out as one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed Tamil films of the year.

