After Sidharth Sagar's friend took to social media to find him, the comedian posted a selfie video to make known that he is safe. Sidharth was reportedly missing since last November but has now revealed that he is staying with some helpful people. Reports say that he is going through a disturbed relationship with his mother.

It has now come to light that Kapil Sharma’s co-star Sidharth Sagar, who was reportedly missing for five months, has opened up about the reason for keeping a low profile. The comedian was said to be missing since November 18, 2018, by a woman Somi Saxena, who claimed to be his friend. Somi took to her Facebook account where she appealed to everyone help her find the actor. She said, “You guys remember him Sidharth Sagar aka selfie Mausi urf Naseer this guy is missing since 4 month last seen on 18 November 2017.

She further added, “Nobody knows where he is. He is my very good friend please help me find him spread this as much as u can.” However, Sidharth Sagar has revealed that he is in a safe place with some helpful people. He posted a frail selfie video of himself where he said, “I had been getting constant calls from the media and my friends. I have gone through a lot of difficulty in the last few months. I had done a NC (non-cognizable police report) against my family and they created further troubles for me.”

ALSO READ: Baaghi 2 Movie Review: This is a Tiger Shroff film all the way and he excels in it

Meanwhile, the comedian also said that he was not in a state of mind to disclose anything and needs some more days to come out in the open and talk about what he had to go through. He extended his gratitude for the love and care people has shown for him. He said, “Seeing the concern of so many people, I decided to post this video. I will soon share my ordeal with all of you. Thanks for being there.” Meanwhile, the comedian had starred in several shows like Comedy Circus, Pritam Pyaare Aur Woh, Comedy Classes and Comedy Nights Live.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff’s action movie hits the screens today, set to hit Rs 10 crore in opening week

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App