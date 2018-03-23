The makers of Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu starrer Missing have released the first look poster of the film on Friday. The film is presented by Abundantia and Neeraj Pandey in association with Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Manoj Bajpayee Productions and also features Annu Kapoor in a key role.

Bollywood’s unconventional actor Manoj Bajpayee and versatile actress Tabu are coming together on silver screen in the upcoming psychological thriller titled Missing. This film will mark Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu’s collaboration on the big screen after eight long years. The duo was last seen in Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar and Ghaath in 2010. The makers of Missing unveiled the first look poster of the much-awaited film on Friday. The film has been helmed by filmmaker Mukul Abhyankar and the first look poster will leave you wanting for more. With a talented cast like Manoj Bajpayee, Annu Kapoor, and Tabu, the film has definitely raised our expectations.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look poster and wrote, “Tabu. Manoj Bajpayee. Annu Kapoor… First look poster of psychological thriller #Missing… Mukul Abhyankar directs… Presented by Abundantia and Neeraj Pandey with Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Manoj Bajpayee Productions… 6 April 2018 release.” The film is presented by Abundantia and Neeraj Pandey in association with Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Manoj Bajpayee Productions.

Tabu. Manoj Bajpayee. Annu Kapoor… First look poster of psychological thriller #Missing… Mukul Abhyankar directs… Presented by Abundantia and Neeraj Pandey with Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Manoj Bajpayee Productions… 6 April 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/IjQoL8THuL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2018

Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu-starrer Missing is slated to release on April 6 and will clash with Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail. The film also features Annu Kapoor in a key role and is a psychological thriller.

Sharing the poster, Manoj tweeted, “Go #MissingThisApril – Here’s the first poster of the film. In a cinema near you on 6th April 2018. @MissingTheMovie #Tabu @annukapoor_ @Abundantia_Ent @vikramix @neerajpofficial #MukulAbhyankar #SriAdhikariBrothers @FFW_Official @ShitalBhatiaFFW @APMotionPics @RelianceEnt.”

