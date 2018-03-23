The trailer of Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee and Annu Kapoor starrer Missing is finally out. In the 2 minute trailer, nothing is what it seems as Tabu and Manoj's search for their 3-year-old 'Missing' daughter Titli intensifies with Annu Kapoor as the intrigued investigating officer. With power-packed performances and a intriguing script, 'Missing' trailer surely raises the audiences' expectations. Missing is scheduled to hit the screens on April 6th, 2018.

Fasten your seatbelts as power-house actors Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee and Annu Kapoor are all set to take you on a psychological thriller ride in the film titled ‘Missing’. Helmed by Mukur Abhyankar and presented by Abundantia and Neeraj Pandey in association with Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Manoj Bajpayee Productions, the film’s trailer has heightened the fans expectations. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the film’s trailer and tweeted, “Three powerhouse actors in one film… Tabu. Manoj Bajpayee. Annu Kapoor… Trailer of psychological thriller #Missing raises your expectations… Mukul Abhyankar directs… 6 April 2018 release…”

Sharing the Trailer on his Twitter handle, Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Nothing is what it seems. Here’s the #MissingTrailer: http://bit.ly/MissingOfficialTrailer … 6th April, 2018. “ The two minute trailer focuses on the mother-father duo Tabu and Manoj’s search to find their 3-year-old ‘missing’ daughter Titli with Annu Kapoor as an intrigued Investigating officer. Has Titli been kidnapped? Has she been kidnapped by her own father? Or is the kidnapper her mother? We would have to wait and watch the film to find out.

‘Missing’ will mark Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu’s collaboration on the big screen after eight long years. The duo was last seen in Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar and Ghaath in 2010. Speaking about the film, actor turned producer Manoj had earlier said, “I want Missing to get a good commercial release with a maximum turnout. Tabu is a very old friend of mine, and has done an amazing job in the film. We’re still waiting to get a proper window for the commercial release. This is my first film as a producer and I won’t produce films anymore because it’s too much work, and too demanding. I get scared when I see the accountants in my house.” Slated for a release on April 6th, the film will clash with Irrfan Khan’s blackmail at the box office.

