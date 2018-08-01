The censor board cut or modified at least four scenes in recently released Mission: Impossible - Fallout which showed the wrong map of Kashmir and called it India-controlled Kashmir. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi also asked the makers of the film to add a disclaimed of fiction to the film.

Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible – Fallout felt the fury of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for incorrectly depicting Kashmir in the film. As per reports, at least 4 cuts or modifications were made by the Censor board in the film, which was released on July 27 in India. The latest Mission Impossible film misrepresented the map of Jammu and Kashmir and called it India controlled Kashmir. The makers were also advised to add a disclaimer of fiction in the film.

While speaking to media, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi came down heavily on Mission: Impossible – Fallout saying that integrity of our country’s borders are non-negotiable and it cannot be compromised on for the sake of entertainment.

“The CBFC has advised the applicant of the film ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ that the map shown in the film misrepresents the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir and should be either rectified or removed. They had also referred to Kashmir as ‘India-controlled Kashmir’ which we have asked them to correct as the ‘Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir’,” explained Joshi.

In a CBFC certificate issued to the film, the makers have been asked to edit the reference “India-controlled Kashmir” in the climax and also remove the scene where they show a map of the Indian subcontinent.

In the certificate, the board has also suggested an insertion of a disclaimer before the start of the movie which reads “the film neither intends to hurt the feelings/sentiments nor means to defame persons of any region, community, nationality, religion or organisation”.

The sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible series was released on July 27 and the action-thriller has earned over Rs 56 crore ton the box office till now. The Hollywood has been doing stellar business in India and continues to break several records on a trot in the country.

