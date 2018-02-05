The first trailer for Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the sixth film in the veteran action espionage franchise was released on Monday, during the Super Bowl. The two-and-a-half minute trailer plays like a greatest hits version of the franchise, complete with the rock climbing and bike chases from Mission: Impossible II, the political intrigue from the first film, and airborne action from Mission: Impossible- Rogue Nation and gives us the chills.

Mission: Impossible Fallout has been directed by Rogue Nation and Jack Reacher chief, Christopher McQuarrie. Tom Cruise had shared snippets from the sixth installment of the franchise on his Instagram account. The film stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris, Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, Sian Brooke and Angela Bassett in vital parts and is slated for a July release as of now but no date is confirmed.