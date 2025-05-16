Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise First Reviews: Internet Calls It Ambitious, Messy And Overpacked

Tom Cruise reprises his iconic role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which serves as a direct follow-up to the last film while also tying up storylines that date back to the 1996 original.

After almost three decades, the Mission: Impossible series appears to be reaching its end — and early reviews suggest it’s ending on a strong note.

As expected, the film’s high-octane stunts are being praised for their unmatched spectacle, though some narrative inconsistencies are being overlooked in favor of the jaw-dropping action.

Mission: Impossible 8 Review: What Is The Internet Saying?

