Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise First Reviews: Internet Calls It Ambitious, Messy And Overpacked

Tom Cruise reprises his iconic role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which serves as a direct follow-up to the last film while also tying up storylines that date back to the 1996 original.

After almost three decades, the Mission: Impossible series appears to be reaching its end — and early reviews suggest it’s ending on a strong note.

As expected, the film’s high-octane stunts are being praised for their unmatched spectacle, though some narrative inconsistencies are being overlooked in favor of the jaw-dropping action.

Mission: Impossible 8 Review: What Is The Internet Saying?

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning in general is a satisfying ending to the franchise(if it ends)with lots of recalls of what Ethan Hunt has been through and his motto. Tom Cruise still runs a lot and as fast as 30 years ago 😄! There are still plenty of amazing action…

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING absolutely rocks. It cranks the stakes higher than ever before and masterfully fuses white-knuckle espionage with relentless action sequences. All hail Tom Cruise who is once again a force of nature & the final 45 minutes? My GOD.

Too much emotion to reduce it to stars. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING reaches for the stars — ambitious, messy, overpacked. But when Cruise runs or dives 2000 miles underwater, cinema feels electric. Flawed, yes. But as a farewell? Deeply moving.

#MissionImpossible left me disappointed. The opening hour is a bit of a slog as heavy exposition on the history of the franchise gets in the way of the story moving forward at any pace. Once it picks up halfway through, the film is truly saved by a nail-biting final act that…