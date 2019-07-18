Mission Mangal: In an event, Akshay Kumar compared his film budget with NASA projects says, India's Mars mission costs less than his film's budget. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on July 15, 2019.

Mission Mangal: Mission mangal helmed by Jagan Shakti before its release created a lot of buzz on social media, and the whole star cast is doing all to promote the film and recently at the trailer launch, Akshay spoke about his film 2.0 and compared it to mission Mangal. The film is slated to the silver screens on July 15 August 2019.

Akshay at the launch said, before working in Mission Mangal, I didn’t have much knowledge about Mars Orbiters Mission, but slowly we all came to know a lot, and it is because of our director Jagan. Mangalyaan cost only Rs 450 crore while NASA spent more than Rs 6000 crore for American Maven orbiter.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif’s beach birthday in Mexico: Sooryavanshi actor celebrates bday with friends beside the beach

Akshay further stated that his film 2.0 had a budget of 500 crores and this was less than that, so our whole team is so much proud. The movie based on India’s Mars Mission of 2014, and narrates the story of a brave group of scientists which made it to successfully launch India’s first unmanned satellite to Mars.

In the film Taapsee will play as a navigation and communication in-charge, Sonakshi as propulsion control, Vidya Balan as project director whereas, Akshay will be seen directing and coordinating the whole program. Earlier this week the official teaser of the film was released on YouTube and with no time the video got 9.5 million views, the got a positive response from all the quarters.

By looking on the past projects chosen by Akshay like Padman, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rustom, Kesari definitely shows that the actor wants to work with good and meaningful, which showcases the reality of the society and no doubt Akshay’s had been lauded for these movies and the roles he played.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App