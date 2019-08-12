Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has shared her struggling days when she was trying to find work in the south industry. She opened up about her struggling days in a candid interview. She said that coming from a non-filmy background, it was difficult for her to get selected in acting career.

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan who made her debut with Thala Ajith’s Nerokonda Paarvai has opened up about her struggling days when she tried her luck in the south industry in a candid interview. She said that coming from a non- filmy family background she had no idea about her career as an actor. It used to worry about my family but they have always supported me. A relief came to his family members when his first TV show La Bella was shut down after a few months, then they thought the dream of becoming one will get over.

Then later, it was three years of constant rejections from down South and there were also days she used to sleep in tears. But the next morning she used to wake up and smiling, hopeful to think that something would happen and the result was in Parineeta.

Struggles that she did in her real life made Vidya Balan to connect wit her character Tara Sinha from her upcoming movie – Mission Mangal. Actor had been busy on a promotional spree. Vidya Balan has shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithiya Menen in the Jagan Shakti directorial.

#NerKondaPaarvai Excellent Day 3 in Bangalore city & 25 shows more added from tomorrow in Bangalore city. All set for excellent 5 days long weekend 🔥🔥 Running successfully in Karnataka 🙏🙏#NerKondaPaarvaiBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/M1huXlEBcw — Raghu Nandan Reddy (@Ragsblr) August 10, 2019

Mission Mangal will be released on August 15, 2019.

Vidya Balan has made her debut in the south industry in a remake of a Hindi film Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai. the movie was released on August 8. The movie is doing at the box- office. Presently, the number of shows in Chennai solely is being screened in 700 screens in one day. The Tamil version has grossed more than Rs 26 crore as per reports.

#NerKondaPaarvai 2 Days UAE Collection Update : Admits : 30000 approx.

Gross : 2.10Cr Good Hold as the Long Weekend Progresses 👍@rameshlaus @LMKMovieManiac @sri50 pic.twitter.com/te1hcIk7L4 — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) August 10, 2019

The movie is receiving a positive response by the audience and critics at the box office.

Nerkonda Paarvai is an important film that could contribute to sensitizing people towards the plight of the victims of sexual harassment. The film is also smashing many records in the domestic as well as international markets.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App