Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, who will be next seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal, in a recent interview revealed why she Sridevi is the reason she did a cameo in Nerkonda Paarvai.

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, who is known for giving pathbreaking performances in movies like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica, Ishqiya, Paa, and many others is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Mission Mangal co-starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi and Kriti Kulhari.

The movie, which is inspired by a true expedition by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), is slated to hit the silver screen on August 15 this year. Vidya Balan, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Mission Mangal, in a recent interview said that she is very excited and overwhelmed with the idea of space concepts but at the same time, she is nervous as well as all the space concepts are very alien to her.

When asked if she ever wanted to become an astronaut when she was a kid, Vidya Balan said that the sets of Mission Mangal is the closest that she has been to the space concepts. Vidya added that she was very nervous about learning the technical Jagan.

Vidya said that she read the watched the videos for hours which the director had given her. Vidya Balan, who was last seen in blockbuster movie Tumhari Sulu, in which she played the role of an RJ, was recently seen in a cameo in Tamil move Nerkonda Paarvai, revealed that the only reason she chose to have a special appearance in the movie is because of her love and respect for Sridevi.

Vidya said that she worshipped Sridevi and since Boney Kapoor is the producer of Nerkonda Paarvai, she agreed to do a special cameo in the movie. Vidya Balan’s upcoming movie Mission Mangal has been helmed by Jagan Shakti and has been bankrolled by Anil Naidu, Aruna Bhatia, Fox Star Studios, Cape of Good Films, and Hope Productions.

