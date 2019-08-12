A video starring Mission Mangal actors Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha ad Taapsee Pannu has gone viral on social media in which the actors are seen dancing on Mundian To Bach Ke Rahi.

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal is definitely one of the most anticipated movies of this year and the entire team of Mission Mangal is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film in full spirits and have been promoting the film everywhere and in every way possible.

One of the leading ladies in the movie, Sonakshi Sinha, shared several stories on photo-sharing app Instagram in which we see Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Sonakshi Sinha dancing to the tunes of popular Punjabi song Mundian To Bach Ke Rahi. In the video, we see them singing and dancing in the car and are having a great time.

While Sonakshi Sinha is driving the car, we see Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar sitting behind and making their Punjabi moves! The upcoming movie Mission Mangal is based on the Mangalyaan mission by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in 2013.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kriti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi, and HG Dattatreya in key roles. The movie has been directed by Jagan Shakti and is being bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia and Anil Naidu under the banner of Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios.

The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Vikram Gokhale and Sanjay Kapoor in supporting roles and is slated to hit the big screen on Agust 15 this year on the occasion of Independence Day. It is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and will also face a box office clash with John Abraham-starrer Batla House which will be releasing on the same date—August 15.

Mission Mangal was announced in 2013 when the mission was actually launched. Akshay Kumar, who has been busy promoting Mission Mangal these days, will be next seen in Good News and Housefull 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App