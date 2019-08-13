Vidya Balan opens up on the rumors of her pregnancy, during the promotion of her upcoming film Mission Mangal. The actress speaks that her body is the way she looks, if people are estimating now, then they are very slow.

Mission Mangal actress Vidya Balan is featuring in the upcoming film Mission Mangal co-starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen, Kriti Kulhari, and Sanjay Kapoor. Currently, the actor is busy with the promotion of her film in All mediums.

During an interview, she has been asked about the rumors of her pregnancy, on that she says that this is the high time when people should accept that this is how her body is structured. She added if her body is that only, that means she is Perennially Pregnant and laughed on her comment. She also mentioned, if after performing 14 years in the industry people are not realizing that this is the way she is, then they are just slow.

Since last 10 years, Vidya used to perform in one or two films a year people even questioned that. Vidya Balan was last featured in the film Tumhari Sulu that was released in 2017. To which Kahani actress replied that she is busy doing her own stuff, she is happily enjoying her morning tea and spending quality time with the family.

She frequently needs breather that is really important for her, and this is the reason she has done two to three films a year. She added that she is not in a rush to lead herself anywhere, so However it will happen, it will be just good. She clarifies that am not going anywhere.

Vidya Balan has given many blockbusters to Indian cinema that includes Kahani, The Dirty Picture, Bhul Bhulaiyaa, Parineeta and many more. The actor has also be seen in Tamil film, she has seen in Boney Kappor’s Tamil remake of Pink that is Nerkonda Parvai. Her upcoming films are lined up, after the release of Mission Mangal on August 15, her biographical film Shakuntla Devi will be in theaters.

