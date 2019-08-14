Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar's film Mission Mangal is among the highly-anticipated films that will release tomorrow August 15. Considering the advance booking trends, the film is expected to cross Rs 15 crores and will soon cross Rs 20 crore also.

Mission Mangal: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently excited for the release of his upcoming film Mission Mangal. It is a science-fiction film which is based on the journey and the hardships through which scientists of ISRO had to go through to achieve their target–Mission Mangal. It narrates the true story of 2013 when ISRO launched India’s first interplanetary expedition–Mars Orbiter Mission.

The trailer and the teaser of the film have created a lot of excitement among the audience and the expectation level is pretty high from Kumar’s film. Further, the cast of the film has made it more intriguing. The film is helmed by Jagan Shakti and will hit the silver screens on tomorrow August 15. Moreover, the advance booking for Mission has been noted to be among the strongest of the current year.

Taking about the advance booking trends, in Mumbai, the trend jumped from 10 per cent to 20 per cent. The same ratio continues in Delhi and it is predicted that the scale may enhance before the release. However, no such growth has been noticed in Kolkata. Further, the CEO of PVR Pictures revealed that Mission Mangal has received a great response from the fans, moreover it proves that good content pulls the audience. In total, the film will soon cross 15 crores in terms of advance booking and it is expected to also reach 20 crores before the release. Moreover, it can also beat the record of Akshay Kumar’s last film Gold.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Mission Mangal will certainly do better business than John Abraham’s Batla House but the opening will be huge for both the films. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.

