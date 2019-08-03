Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar recently launched Yeh Sindoor Marathi language promo from his upcoming film Mission Mangal, but trouble lies ahead as MNS- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena opposes the Marathi dubbed version as it leads to unfair competition.

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal is the talk of the town from its song Dil Mai Mars Hai to Yeh Sindoor promo to their promotional events, Akshay Kumar is busy making Mission Mangal one of the highest-grossing films of the year. As now the Yeh Sindoor regional promo dubbed in Marathi is out, MNS ( Maharashtra Navniraman Sena’s) film wing has announced to oppose Marathi Dubbed version of the film.

MNS Chitrapat Sena in a statement said that the dubbed version of Akshay Kumar leads to unfair competition for other regional movies. However, Chitrapat Sena president Amey Khopkar said that they won’t oppose the Hindi version. Clarifying rumors, Akshay Kumar said that the movie is not being dubbed in Marathi it’s just the poem yeh Sindoor which was recited in Marathi by the star.

Furthermore, Akshay Kumar said that it is plain ridiculous that the MNS claims to oppose the film which is not even being dubbed in Marathi so they should check their facts before voicing their concerns. A source close to the film said that if they had bothered to check with the makers or the producers of the film they would have known that the film is not being dubbed and unnecessary misunderstandings wouldn’t have occurred.

The heart of science is trying something new. Experimenting. Breaking your own barriers.

In my own little way, I have tried to pay a tribute to the world of science. Please do forgive me in case of any errors 🙏🏻 https://t.co/42CtOBBf5g — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2019

Mission Mangal is a multi starrer project which stars Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Vidya Balan, and many more stars in lead roles. Akshay Kumar plays the role of the lead scientist Rakesh Dhawan and is scheduled to release on Independence day, August 15, 2019.

Apart from Yeh Sindoor promo being dubbed in Marathi, it has been recited in various regional languages such as Gujarati, and Bengali. Ritesh Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, and veteran cricketer Sourav Ganguly took to their twitter handle to praise the regional promos respectively.

The language of science is universal. It has no religion. No colour. No gender. No boundaries. Here’s my small tribute to the amazing women in science. Please do forgive me for any errors 🙏🏻 https://t.co/XGg1fj0AIN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2019

But this one is for celebrating the never-say-die spirit of the women behind #MissionMangal…to achieve the unachievable against all odds 👊🏻 https://t.co/WNpaBUZ6h7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2019

Shukriya Gippy paaji…this one is an ode to the women in science for whom the Sky is not the limit, quite literally 🙂 https://t.co/7mUyPpUqni — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2019

Shukriya paaji 🙏🏻 This one is for all those who dare to dream and dream big! https://t.co/4xJJrNcuna — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2019

