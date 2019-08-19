Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is not in the mood to take any break after Mission Mangal. After the release of the film, the actor has started prepping for his next film Laxmmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani. The first photos from the sets are out now.

The release of the much-anticipated film Mission Mangal does not mean a break for Akshay Kumar. Soon after wrapping up the promotions of Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari, the actor has jumped onto the prep of his next film Laxmmi Bomb alongside Kiara Advani.

As we step into a new week, fresh photos of the Laxmmi Bomb duo have surfaced online. The paparazzi cameras spotted Akshay Kumar taking a jetty ride along with the film unit in a black casual outfit paired with white sneakers, denim jacket and sunglasses. After taking his seat, the superstar plugged on his music.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani pulled off a simple yet edgy look with black shirt, cargo pants and denim jacket paired with a fringe bag and matching footwear. Laxmmi Bomb marks the second collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The duo will also be seen in the upcoming film Good News, wherein Kiara has been paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

A remake of Tamil hit film Muni 2: Kanchana, Laxmmi Bomb is being helmed by Raghava Lawrence and bankrolled under the banner of Cape Of Good Films and Fox Star Studios. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 5, 2020. Jab We Met fame actor Tarun Arora is also a part of Laxmmi Bomb and will be seen playing a negative role. Along with Laxmmi Bomb and Good News, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in upcoming films like Housefull 4 and Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, Kiara Advani has films like Shershaah, Indoo Ki Jawani and Netflix film Guilty in her kitty.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App