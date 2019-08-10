The Bombay High Court refused the stay over the release of Mission Mangal over the allegations of copyright contravention, Justice Girish cleared the matter and declined the stay over the release of Mission Mangal on August 15.

Mission mangal clears all the legal obstacles, The Bombay High Court refused the stay over the release of Mission Mangal over the allegations of copyright contravention.

On Friday, Bombay High Court refused the stay on the release of the film, there were allegations on the US-based Filmmaker Radha Bharadwaj, that she alleged copyright contravention and violation of confidentiality against the makers.

Mission Mangal is an upcoming science-fiction drama film based on India’s 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission i.e Mangalyaan. The film is going to release on August 15. Mission Mangalyaan is directed by Jagan Shakti and has joined hands with several famous production companies like Hope Production, Fox Star Studios and Cape of Good Films.

Mission Mangal legal matter was filed on Radha Bharadwaj as she sis making Space Moms it is based on the women scientists of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and the allegations were that Ellipses Entertainment had shared her script with Vidya Balan, she is one of the Mission Mangal’s actresses and the rumors say so that she leaked it to R Balki.

After hearing the arguments of both the sides between Bharadwaj and Mission Mangal’s team on the other side, Justice Girish Kulkarni declined the stay on the release of Mission Mangal. Justice said that it’s not possible to alleged copyright infringement by simply looking at the script of Bharadwaj’s movie Space Moms which wasn’t even submitted and the teaser and trailer of Mission Mangal.

Mission Mangal is going to see the amazing star cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App