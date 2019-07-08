Mission Mangal: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his film Mission Mangal. In the film, Akshay Kumar will play a lead role as a scientist with costars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. The film will hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019.

Mission Mangal: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles and action-oriented performances in films. Currently, the actor is juggling between his lined up films. Reports reveal that after completing the shoot of Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar will then appear in rom-com film Good News. Currently, the actor is also gearing up for his upcoming Mission Mangal.

Reports reveal that Akshay Kumar will play the role of a scientist for the first time in his career. With co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, Akshay Kumar is all set to deliver something out of the box this time. Talking about the film, Mission Mangal is a story of India’s mission to Mars.

Reports reveal that the film is based on true events but the team has added some more elements to make it creative for cinematic purposes. The film narrates the story of a team which stands till against all the odds. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Sharman Joshi, Kriti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in supporting roles.

The film is all set to release on August 15, 2019. Moreover, it will also face competition with other big releases at the box office like John Abraham’s Batla House and Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas’s film Saaho, which is among the highly anticipated films. Recently, Akshay Kumar also revealed that he has dedicated this film to his daughter and children of the same age group who should know the incredible journey of India’s biggest space mission to Mars.

