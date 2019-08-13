Mission Mangal: From playing pranks on each other to promoting their film Mission mangal, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar is having one gala time. Check out their cute and adorable videos inside.

Mission Mangal: Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar are very good friends and their friendly banter and videos are a prove it! As the duo is busy promoting their upcoming film Mission Mangal, there is a video which has surfaced the internet and is making everybody smile. From pushing each other to now starring in a film together, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer is a must-watch.

Talking about the video, the kind of bond Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar share always reminds us of our BFFs. They always make us laugh our hearts out with their cute videos and the pranks they pull off on each other. Mission Mangal is touted to be one of the biggest entertainers of the year based on India’s great achievement- Mission mars. The team of Mission Mangal is currently busy with the promotions, the movie will release this Friday.

Just a while back, Sonakshi Sinha who loves to play pranks on costar, during an interview pushed Akshay Kumar and he fell flat on his ass. Laughing their hearts out, it was later made clear By co-star Taapsee Pannu that it was just for a prank. Watch that video here:

Currently, the team of Mission Mangal is promoting their film in Delhi and Sonakshi Sinha surprised us with yet another ‘Wait for it’ video! In this one, Akshay Kumar turned a make-up artist for Sona and then this happened…Being their goofy self, Akshay Kumar looked all serious as he was putting makeup but later started troubling Sonakshi Sinha by putting Powder in her nose. To this Sonakshi Sinha was all smiles and was hitting Akshay Kumar playfully.

See video:

ROFL! They both are just totally adorbs together and after watching this video, we want to make a call to our BFF right now and plan a meet-up. Mission Mangal is set to hit the theatres on Independence Day and apart from Sonakshi and Akshay, it also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

