Actors of the film Mission Mangal are satisfied after the success of the movie. Recently, Vidya Balan shared a video on Instagram with co-star Akshay Kumar feeling happy about the film's performance at the box office.

Mission Mangal: The much-awaited film starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha hit the theatres on August 15. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is based on ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) mission to Mars. Makers of the film released the space drama on the special occasion of Independence Day.

The movie has got positive reviews from fans as well as critics. The actor’s performances are being appreciated. Mission Mangal is also shining at the ticket window and has managed to collect around Rs 50 crore in two days. It will be interesting to see if the movie breaks any previous records.

After the success of the film, the actors are happy and recently Vidya Balan took Instagram and shared an adorable video with Akshay Kumar expressing her happiness. In the video, both Vidya and Akshay can be seen smiling and holding hands.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha was also praised for her acting in the film. The space drama has been in headlines from the time trailer was released. India has not seen a film based on space drama, the film got a bumper opening on its first day. On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kesari and has singed many films including Good News, Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. Another Bollywood movie Batla House was released on the same date. The movie features John Abraham in the lead role. The action thriller kick-started at a low pace as compared to Mission Mangal.

