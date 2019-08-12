Mission Mangal: Ahead of Mission Mangal release, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and team are neck deep into the promotions of the film. In a photo surfacing on social media, they can be seen playing a game of housie mid-air.

Mission Mangal: This Independence Day promises an entertainment bonanza for cinephiles at the cinema screens. One of the most anticipated films that is releasing this weekend is Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and Kirti Kulhari. Ahead of its release, the team of Mission Mangal are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and it seems nothing short of a fun ride.

Days after a video of Sonakshi Sinha knocking Akshay Kumar down a chair made its way on social media, a new photo has surfaced online in which the team of Mission Mangal can be seen playing housie. However, what made this game of housie different from a regular game is that it was being played mid-air.

Sharing an insight into the housie game session, Nithya Menen wrote in the caption that she played her first game of housie mid air and won some too, calling it beginners luck. She also tagged Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan and Kirti Kulhari in the post.

Interestingly, Mission Mangal will mark Nithya Menen’s debut in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut with Malayalam film Akasha Gopuram and later featured in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. Directed by Jagan Shakti and bankrolled under the banner of Cape Of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film is inspired by India’s first interplanetary expedition to Mars. On day of its release, Mission Mangal will clash with John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur’s Batla House. Last year too, the two actors battled it out at the box office with their respective releases Gold and Satyamev Jayate.

