Mission Mangal: Ahead of the release of the film, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar with his team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Mission Mangal. Recently, Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Sonakshi Sinha appeared at Madhuri Dixit's dance reality show Dance Deewane.

Akshay Kumar is currently among the busiest actors in Bollywood as the action king has seven lined up films in his kitty that includes– Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi, Housefull 4, Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, Ikka and Bachchan Pandey. Currently, the 51-year-old actor is busy promoting his next film Mission Mangal, which is a science fiction film based on India’s first interplanetary expedition–Mars Orbiter Mission. It is among the highly anticipated films as Akshay Kumar will appear as a scientist for the first time and will hit the silver screens on August 15.

The entire team of the film is much excited and are busy in promotional activities related to the film. Recently, Akshay Kumar with his team of co-stars appeared at Bollywood veteran Madhuri Dixit’s dance reality show Dance Deewane.

Talking about the film, Mission Mangal is helmed by Jagan Shakti. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who along with Vidya Balan as Tara Shinde, makes a team from different backgrounds, sets an aim to send a satellite to Mars. Despite facing a lot of ups and downs, the team manages to make its mission a success.

In an interview, Akshay Kumar revealed that the film showcases that women are not just equal to men, they are much more stronger than man. He further said that women are the main heroes of the film, He said that though he is producing, he enjoyed being behind the five girls in the film. The science drama is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar under his banners of Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios.

Moreover, Mission Mangal will also face a clash with John Abraham’s Batla House at the box office as both the film releases on same date. Moreover, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan’s web series Sacred Games season 2 also releases on the same day.

Reports also revealed that Akshay Kumar is also likely to play Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor, in Neeraj Pandey’s next film. As per reports, Neeraj will first complete Chanakya with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and will begin with this project.

