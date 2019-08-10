Mission Mangal is going to have its Australian premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on Independence Day, the official releasing date of Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal the real-life story of the ISRO’S MOM i.e Mangalyaan, the director of the film is Jagan Shakti and it has shaken hands with amazing production companies like Hope Productions, Fox Star Studios and the Cape Of Good Films.

The film is going to release on August 15 i.e on Independence Day and it will have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This Film Festival has already begun on Thursday, August 8 and will last till August 17. IFFM 2019 has declared the winner list of the movies from 2018 and Gully Boy took away the Best Film Award and Tabu, Vijay Sethupathi were named as best actors.

The chief guest of Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne is Shah Rukh Khan and they have a list of other guests too Ajit Andhare, Singer and Composer Amaal Mallik, Actor Arjun Kapoor, Director / Producer / Author Karan Johar, Actress / Producer Malaika Arora, Indian Film Critic Rajeev Masand, Actress Tabu and Director and Producer Zoya Akhtar.

Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne was founded in 2012, it is a funded festival based in Melbourne. Amazing films participate in this festival and wins the heart of Australia and take several awards with them.

The IFFM will host the Mission Mangal premiere at HOYTS Chadstone in Melbourne. It is scheduled to be released on August 15. The film is starring actors like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App