Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal is among the highly anticipated films which will hit the theatres on August 15 with John Abraham's film Batla House. As per reports, Mission Mangal has got a U certificate, meanwhile, Batla House has got U/A certificate from the censor board.

Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of delivering innovative films with interesting storylines. Currently, the action king is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mission Mangal. The film is a science-fiction drama which also features Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, H.G Dattatreya and Sanjay Kapoor. Talking about the story, it is based on the life of scientists who worked day and night and contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission, which was India’s first Interplanetary expedition.

As per recent reports, CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has given the science-fiction a U certificate. The film will have a run-time of 133 minutes. It is directed by Jagan Shakti and is bankrolled by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Hope Productions. The film will hit the silver screens this Independence day and will clash with John Abraham’s film Batla House.

Reports also reveal that John Abraham’s film Batla House has got a UA certificate with a running time of 146.07 minutes. Batla House is based on Operation Batla House of 2008 which happened in Jamia Nagar, in Delhi.

In an interview, Akshay Kumar revealed that he chose the film to draw the attention of children towards scientists and their efforts for the mission. Akshay Kumar also revealed that he enjoyed every bit of shooting as it felt good when the film was led by five female stars.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Housefull 4, Good News, Hera Pheri 3, Bachchan Pandey and many more. Moreover, the hardworking actor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

