Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha's latest movie Mission Mangal hit the silver screens yesterday. The actor is being praised by film critics and fans for her performance. She was last seen in Khandaani Shafakhana opposite Badshah released last month.

Mission Mangal: The much-awaited film Mission Mangal hit the silver screens yesterday. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the space drama features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. On its opening day, the film collected Rs 30 crore becoming the biggest Independence day opener in last three years. The movie is based on the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) contribution to Mars Orbiter Mission.

By collecting good business at the ticket window, the movie has become the highest opener of Kalank actor

Sonakshi Sinha. Mission Mangal has garnered positive reviews from fans and film critics. Apart from that,

actor Sonakshi Sinha is being praised for her performance. She got appreciated by many of the leading portals.

Sonakshi recently shared a post celebrating 16 million followers on Instagram. Sonakshi never disappoints her fans and keeps them updated with all her latest pictures. The actor has been a part of many hits and it will be interesting to see how strong Mission Mangal stays at the box office.

On the work front, Sonakshi is currently shooting for her next film Dabangg 3 which is a sequel of Dabangg series. After Dabangg, the actor will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India opposite Ajay Devgn. She was last seen in Khandaani Shafakhana opposite Badshah released last month. The movie couldn’t impress fans even with a different plot and collected less amount at the ticket window.

