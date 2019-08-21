Mission Mangal box office collection Day 6: The space drama film Mission Mangal featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha among others has collected Rs Rs 113 crore in 6 days. The film entered Rs 100 crore club in just five days.

Mission Mangal box office collection Day 6: The much-awaited film Mission Mangal featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha was released last week on the occasion of Independence day. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the space drama is based on the Indian Space Research Organisation’s contribution to Mars Orbiter Mission. The story depicts the struggle of the ISRO scientist who managed to give success to this mission.

The film has earned Rs 106.47 crore in five days entering the 100 crore club. However, the movie has collected Rs 7.50 crore-7.75 crore on Day 6, taking its total collection to Rs 113 crore. Mission Mangal was released on August 15 and collected Rs 29.16 crore on its opening day. Akshay Kumar starrer has become the second biggest opener of 2019 after Salman Khan’s Bharat which earned Rs 42.30 crore on Day 1. In 5 days the first Indian space drama film managed to cross Rs 10 crore mark.

Earning Rs 113 crore, Mission Mangal has become Akshay Kumar’s 10th consecutive blockbuster. The actor has not given a single flop in three years. His movie 2.0 Hindi version earned the same amount in five days as Mission Mangal. Apart from Akshay, this is Sonakshi’s biggest hit till now.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has signed many entertainment films ahead including Good News, Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey. He was last seen in action war film Kesari directed by Anurag Singh. The movie also featured Parineeti Chopra alongside him.

