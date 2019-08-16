Mission Mangal box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu starrer was released at the silver screens yesterday. The space drama has collected around Rs 30 crore on its first day has been getting positive reviews from fans so far.

Mission Mangal box office collection Day 1: The much-awaited multistarrer film featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Vikram Gokhale was released yesterday on the occasion of Independence Day. The space drama is directed by Jagan Shakti and was slated to release on August 15.

The Akshay starrer has collected Rs 27 to 30 crore on its opening day. The movie has been released in 3000 screens in India and has managed to get a positive response from fans. Mission Mangal has got bumper opening on its first day and it is expected the movie will perform well at the ticket window. Comparing all previous Independence day releases, the space drama has got tremendous response from the audience.

Talking about the film, Mission Mangal is based on Mars Orbiter Mission or India’s Mangalyaan. It focuses on how scientists working at the Indian Space Research Organisation completed Mars Mission. In the film, Akshay will be seen playing the role of Rakesh Dhawan. The film has been making headlines since it was announced, fans were eagerly waiting for the film after watching the trailer. Apart from fans, the movie has got positive reviews from film critics as well.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Kesari. He will be next seen in Good News a romantic comedy opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan which is slated to release in December 2019. Post-Good news the actor has singed Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi.

