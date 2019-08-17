Mission Mangal box office collection Day 2: The much-anticipated film Mission Mangal has finally released this weekend at the cinema screens. Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, Mission Mangal earned Rs 29.16 crore on opening day.

Mission Mangal box office collection Day 2: One of the most anticipated films of the year, Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen’s film is out in the theatres now. Released on the occasion of Independence Day, Mission Mangal recounts the journey of India’s first interplanetary expedition to Mars and honours the scientists involved in the mission.

From an impressive star cast to the buzz created by the trailer, Mission Mangal has ticked all the right boxes to emerge as a blockbuster. Coupled with positive reviews from the audience and film critics, Mission Mangal has started out on a great note at the box office.

On its first day, Mission Mangal emerged as the second highest opener of the year with Rs 29.16 crore. It also broke the opening day records of Akshay Kumar’s previous films like Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Gold. Despite a box office clash with Batla House, Mission Mangal has managed to lead the race and it does not seem to stop anytime soon.

#MissionMangal takes a fantabulous start… #IndependenceDay holiday gives biz an additional boost… Multiplexes outstanding, mass circuits good… Emerges Akshay Kumar's biggest opener… Thu ₹ 29.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

The collections of Day 2 are yet to released. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office update of Mission Mangal on Friday. He has also revealed that the clash between both the films has impacted John Abraham’s film Batla House. While the film has fared well on opening day, it gained momentum post 12 pm and has earned Rs 14.59 crore.

Mission Mangal has been directed by Jagan Shakti and bankrolled under the banner of Cape Of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios.

