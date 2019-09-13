Mission Mangal box office collection day 29: After hit films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man and 2.0, Akshay Kumar has recently attained his first double century with his film Mission Mangal at the box office. As per film critic Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 200.16 crores.

Mission Mangal box office collection day 29: Rather it is playing intense roles in serious genre films, social flicks to action, Akshay Kumar is among the most prolific stars who has till now featured in more than 110 films. It has been more than 2 decades since the actor began with his career and he has always surprised his fans with his versatile roles and different storylines.

Akshay Kumar last appeared in science fiction film Mission Mangal which released on August 15 with John Abraham’s film Batla House. As per the recent report by film critic Taran Adarsh, Mission Mangal has become highest grossing Independence Day release by entering Rs 200 crore club. Moreover, the film has also surpassed the collection of films like Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Sonam Kapoor’s film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Talking about the timeline, Mission Mangal earned Rs 100 crore on Day 5, Rs 150 crore on Day 11, Rs 175 crore on Day 14 and Rs 200 crore on day 29. Moreover, Mission Mangal also marks as a first double century for Akshay Kumar in his entire career.

Take a look at the tweets–

#MissionMangal crosses ₹ 200 cr… #AkshayKumar’s first double century… [Week 4] Fri 73 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 2.10 cr, Mon 61 lakhs, Tue 1.01 cr, Wed 54 lakhs, Thu 63 lakhs. Total: ₹ 200.16 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2019

Talking about the film, Mission Mangal was helmed by Jagan Shakti and also features Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. Talking about Baltla House which released on the same day with Mission Mangal, it has earned Rs 87.73 crores till now.

On the work front, currently, Akshay Kumar is on signing spree as he has a list of films in his pipeline. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, Housefull 4, Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj biopic. There is no doubt in saying that Akshay Kumar is among the most versatile stars, who chooses his projects very carefully and gets into the skin of every character he plays on-screen.

