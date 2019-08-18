Mission Mangal box office collection day 3: This weekend's release Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari is off to a great start at the box office. The film is also doing a phenomenal job overseas garnering praises from the audience and critics alike.

Mission Mangal box office collection day 3: The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is back at the cinema screens and how! After delivering the box office hit Kesari on Holi early this year, he has teamed up with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari for his latest release Mission Mangal and it is shining at the box office. Inspired by India’s first interplanetary mission to Mars, Mission Mangal has managed to impress the film critics and audience alike.

Earning Rs 29.16 crore on its opening day, Rs 17.28 crore on its second day and Rs 23.58 crore, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 70. 03 crore in three days. Despite a dip on second day, Mission Mangal has managed to bounce back with equal rigour and force. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the box office update of Mission Mangal on his Twitter account.

Not just in India, Mission Mangal is also doing a great business overseas in countries like North America, Middle East, UK and Australia among others. The film collected $518k on Thursday and $905k on Friday, taking the total collection to $1.223 mn i.e Rs 10.13 crore. On the day of its release, Mission Mangal clashed with John Abraham’s Batla House but the clash has not significantly impacted the film.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal has been bankrolled under the banner of Cape Of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios. Ever since the release of its first poster, Mission Mangal has been making a buzz with its stellar cast, effective trailer and an inspiring story, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. After Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar will be seen in upcoming films like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Good News and Housefull 4.

#MissionMangal witnesses superb growth on Day 3… Multiplexes of metros + Tier-2 cities are rocking… Mass circuits witness growth and should put up big numbers today [Sun]… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr. Total: ₹ 70.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

#MissionMangal opens well in the International markets… 2-day total: $ 1.423 mn [₹ 10.13 cr]… Day-wise data…

Thu: $ 518k

Fri: $ 905k#Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App