Mission Mangal is set to cross Rs 100 crore in the upcoming days, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan film has become second-highest first-day collection of a Bollywood movie in 2019 by earning Rs 29.5 crore on the day of opening.

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal had a great opening as the film earned Rs 29.5 crores in India and became second-highest first day collection of a Bollywood movie in 2019 that is after Salman Khan starrer Bharat which earned Rs40 crores on the day of opening. This sci-fi drama has managed to earn 70 crores so far and is heading towards 100 crore club as according to estimates day 4 collection of the film will cross 30 crores. With the collection of Rs 29.5 crore on day 1, Mission Mangal has become the highest opening film of Akshay Kumar and proves to be a remarkable movie of his career.

Akshay Kumar shared some pictures on Instagram:

Directed by Jagan Shakti Mission Mangal is a film based on India’s first interplanetary space mission, Mangalyaan or Mars Orbiter Mission(MOM). The film successfully showed the obstacles faced by scientists of the Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO) in executing this mission. This film is a multi starrer including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatrey and Vikram Gokhale.

The movie is getting good reviews from critics and the public is loving all the angles covered in the film. The film is based on true events but has enough entertaining content like one the scientist was pregnant while the mission was ongoing and she worked efficiently in this state too. Many scenes of the film focused on women empowerment and the way home science was used to explain scientific factors in the film was appreciable. The film connected the viewers from the first scene and the way scientists showed their determination towards the mission despite not getting financial support from the government touched the heart of every Indian.

Social media reviews:

#MissionMangal returned almost 3 hrs back from cinema hall…. What a movie…. Every character had something to say….n…when you watch such movies away from motherland…. It makes your so proud n Aapka seena bina exercise kiya 56" ka ho jaata hai….. Jai Hind! — Kalyana Sundaram (@skalyans) August 19, 2019

#MissionMangal – The Movie is Educating us to do the optimum utilization of resources to finish a task whether it is big or small. It also educates us the experiments exist in our daily lives with which we are unacquainted. The team of this movie has done a tremendous work!! — Akansha (@akanshamishra29) August 19, 2019

#MissionMangal is really awesome movie. COPY THAT!!!!

I am in Chicago and when movie ends every one was clapping. It was feeling I m in INDIA.. Great work @akshaykumar @taapsee @vidya_balan and complete team of #MissionMangal — Saurabh Dixit (@dsaurabh21) August 19, 2019

