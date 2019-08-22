Mission Mangal box office collection day 7: Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari is witnessing an upward trend at the box office. In its first week, the film has earned Rs 114.39 crore so far.

It’s a moment of celebration for actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari as their film Mission Mangal garners praises from the audience and industry insiders. Released on the occasion of Independence Day this year, Mission Mangal is inspired by India’s Mars Orbiter Mission and pays a tribute to the scientists involved in the project.

Along with garnering critical acclaim, Mission Mangal is also soaring high in terms of box office numbers. The film earned Rs 29.16 crore on Day 1, Rs 17.28 crore on Day 2, Rs 23.58 crore on Day 3, Rs 27.54 crore on Day 4, Rs 8.91 crore on Day 5 and Rs 7.92 crore on Day 6, making it a total collection of Rs 114.39 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office update on his official Twitter account.

According to trade predictions, Mission Mangal is likely to cross Rs 127 crore mark in its extended week 1 and challenge the lifetime biz. of Kesari on Week 2. At the box office, Mission Mangal clashed with John Abraham’s film Batla House. While Mission Mangal is leading the box office race with Rs 114.39 crore, Batla House has earned Rs 57.82 crore so far.

#MissionMangal is trending very well on weekdays… Should comfortably cross ₹ 127 cr in *extended* Week 1… Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Kesari in Week 2… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 114.39 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2019

#BatlaHouse is steady on weekdays… With no major opposition next week [till #Saaho], should continue to collect well… 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr, Mon 5.05 cr, Tue 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 57.82 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2019

Interestingly, Mission Mangal is unlikely to face any competition until the release of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho. Touted as the biggest release of the year, the film will release on August 30. After Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar has started shooting for Laxmmi Bomb alongside Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in upcoming films like Sooryavanshi, Good News and Housefull 4.

