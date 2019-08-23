Mission Mangal box office collection day 8: Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen is soaring high at the box office. In its first week, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 128.16 crore.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is back at the cinema screens and how! After delivering a box office hit with Kesari on Holi this year, his latest film Mission Mangal released on the occasion of Independence Day co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen is flying high at the box office. Inspired by India’s first interplanetary mission to Mars, Mission Mangal has met with a positive reaction from film critics and the audience alike.

In its first week at the box office, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 128.16 crore. Mission Mangal opened with Rs 29.16 crore on Thursday followed by Rs 17.28 crore on Friday, Rs 23.58 crore on Saturday, Rs 27.54 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.91 crore on Monday, Rs 7.92 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.84 crore on Wednesday and Rs 6.93 crore on Thursday. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the latest collections of Mission Mangal on Twitter.

As Mission Mangal continues to soar high at the box office, Akshay Kumar has also featured on Forbes list of highest-paid actors on No 4. The first three positions have been occupied by The Rock, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. According to the list, Akshay Kumar earns more than Jackie Chan, Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd and Will Smith among many more.

#MissionMangal records fantastic numbers in its *extended* Week 1… Outstanding weekend, solid weekdays [reduction in ticket rates]… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr, Thu 6.93 cr. Total: ₹ 128.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2019

After Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar has started shooting for his next film Laxmmi Bomb alongside Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in upcoming films like Bachchan Pandey, Good News, Housefull 4 and Sooryavanshi.

